In Tbilisi, detentions began near the parliament building. Georgian Interior Ministry says the rally allegedly "turned violent"

Detentions have begun near the Georgian parliament building. The Georgian Interior Ministry claims that the action allegedly "turned violent," UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

At first, the media reported that a group of protesters broke down the fence near the parliament building.

Later, it became known that detentions had begun near the Georgian parliament building, with police jumping through a hole in the fence that had been broken by a group of protesters. It is known that the leader of the Anti-Corruption Movement was detained.

In addition, the Georgian Interior Ministry made a statement that the rally on Rustaveli Avenue allegedly turned violent.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs is using loudspeakers to demand that the protesters leave the area near the parliament, otherwise special means and water cannons will be used," the media reported.

The Parliament of Georgia in the third final reading supported the bill on foreign agents. 84 deputies voted for, 30 - against.

Earlier, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, once again called on the ruling party "Georgian Dream" to withdraw the law on "foreign agents".

The head of the country also voiced an alternative proposal: postpone the date of entry into force of the law until November 1, after which the country will hold parliamentary elections.