The US will hold talks with Russia in Istanbul before contact with Ukraine - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
US representatives plan to hold talks with Russian officials in Istanbul. This will happen before a possible direct contact with the Ukrainian side.
US representatives are expected to hold talks with Russian representatives in Istanbul before direct contact with the Ukrainian side, Russian media reported, citing a source, writes UNN.
US representatives will negotiate with Russian representatives in Istanbul before direct contact with Ukraine
A meeting between Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations has concluded in Istanbul. 16.05.25, 12:02 • 1240 views