The US will hold talks with Russia in Istanbul before contact with Ukraine - Russian media

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3778 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12624 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19360 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 123096 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150691 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137526 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178261 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108178 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151916 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 379076 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
94%
749mm
Popular news

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 16, 12:03 AM • 50069 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

May 16, 01:06 AM • 64892 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 64026 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 85564 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 101365 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 205033 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 197565 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 260642 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 325009 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 379076 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 8090 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 21586 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 62672 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 100928 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 127576 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

The US will hold talks with Russia in Istanbul before contact with Ukraine - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

US representatives plan to hold talks with Russian officials in Istanbul. This will happen before a possible direct contact with the Ukrainian side.

The US will hold talks with Russia in Istanbul before contact with Ukraine - Russian media

US representatives are expected to hold talks with Russian representatives in Istanbul before direct contact with the Ukrainian side, Russian media reported, citing a source, writes UNN.

US representatives will negotiate with Russian representatives in Istanbul before direct contact with Ukraine

- writes one of the state Russian media with reference to a source.

A meeting between Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations has concluded in Istanbul. 16.05.25, 12:02 • 1240 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.29
Bitcoin
$103,404.70
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,210.05
Ethereum
$2,572.90