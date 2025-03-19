The US will continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine - White House
Kyiv • UNN
The White House has confirmed the continuation of intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This is necessary to protect against Russian attacks, especially from ballistic missiles.
The United States will continue to exchange intelligence data with Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said during a briefing, reports UNN.
Intelligence sharing on Ukraine's defense will continue
Let us remind
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the termination of intelligence provision by the United States would create a serious threat to the security of Ukraine. Without this data, the Ukrainian army will not know where Russian ballistics are flying, which will complicate defense and increase the risk for civilians.