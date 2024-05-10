The US imposes new sanctions on Chinese companies

The United States has added 37 new Chinese companies to the sanctions list, some of which may be related to the balloon shot down over the United States last year. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, 37 companies provide technologies that can be used by the Chinese arms industry, which "poses a significant threat to U.S. national security.

The US thought it was a spy balloon, and China thought it was a weather balloon.

Earlier, the United States sanctioned six Chinese companies in connection with the balloon episode.

US finds out that a spy balloon from China was able to connect to a US provider