The US highly appreciated the negotiations with China in Switzerland: today is the second day of discussions in Geneva

The head of the White House expects a reboot agreed in a friendly but constructive manner. UNN reports with reference to the BBC and Trump's page on the social network.

After the first day of negotiations between American and Chinese officials in Switzerland, US President Donald Trump is optimistic. In his opinion, a "complete reset" of trade relations between the US and China has taken place.

Context

The escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing led to the US president imposing a 145% duty on Chinese imports to the US. China responded with a 125% duty on some American goods.

After months of confrontation, the two countries are meeting in Geneva this weekend for the first time since Trump introduced tariffs on Chinese imports earlier this year.

So far, little information has been received from the negotiations, except for the US President's post on the social network "Truth Social".

Very good meeting with China in Switzerland. We discussed a lot, agreed on a lot. A complete reboot, agreed in a friendly but constructive manner. We want to see, for the benefit of both China and the United States, the opening of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS ACHIEVED - Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

But these negotiations continue today, on Sunday - it is about a meeting between Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

