The Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, do not communicate through embassies, but call each other directly via secure WhatsApp or Signal lines. This is written by The New York Times, reports UNN.

According to the publication, the conversations between the heads of state have mostly clear tasks. However, sometimes they just consult, share ideas or call each other out of friendly concern. In particular, The New York Times cites an example in the article of how Macron called Zelenskyy after the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, which killed 19 people, to express support.

They have a rare relationship of trust and responsibility - says Macron's former diplomatic advisor Alice Rufo.

It is noted that the leaders met in 2019, when Macron received Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace during Zelenskyy's presidential campaign. Since then, a special "frontline solidarity" has begun to form between them.

According to the publication, both were born within a month of each other, and both were considered unexpected candidates in their politics. They are united by a personal style - direct, energetic and decisive.

Initially, the relations were difficult. Macron was criticized in Ukraine for his cautious stance, calls not to humiliate Russia, and slow arms supplies. Ukrainian soldiers even turned his name into a verb - "Macronize", which means "to talk a lot but do little."

The turning point in the presidents' relationship came when Macron visited Irpin in the summer of 2022 and personally saw the consequences of Russian aggression. After that, he stopped communicating with Putin and publicly acknowledged the mistake of underestimating the threat from Russia.

He has changed - and this time for real - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Macron in 2023.

With the return of Donald Trump to power, Macron's role in communicating with the White House has only increased. After Zelenskyy's unsuccessful visit to Washington in February, it was Macron who helped налагод to налагод relations with Trump. In December 2024, he organized their personal meeting during the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Macron is not just a friend - he is a strategist. He helps Zelenskyy convey his positions to Western leaders, including Trump - says French foreign policy expert Rim Momtaz.

Recently, according to French diplomats, the content of Macron and Zelenskyy's conversations has changed, and instead of arms supplies, they are discussing the possibility of ending the fire, building relations with the White House, and even the situation on the battlefield, down to the name of the населених пунктів.

Macron has become more than an ally - I think he has become a friend - noted director Bernard-Henri Levy, who made a documentary about the relationship between the two leaders.

According to Levy, there is a "brotherhood of souls and weapons" between Zelenskyy and Macron.

"For Zelenskyy, Macron has become not just an ally - he has become a friend," Levy summarized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Emmanuel Macron. They discussed the ceasefire from May 12, support for Ukraine and accession to the EU, which Ukraine is very much counting on.

