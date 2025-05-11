Zelenskyy and Macron communicate directly via WhatsApp and Signal - The New York Times

$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 12312 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 25458 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 29031 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 44110 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 70032 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 51755 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 67209 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72369 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63444 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65883 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Menu
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Has Ukrainian roots: Jimenez from "Milan" came out for the match with his mother's surname Zolotarchuk

May 10, 04:17 PM • 3926 views

In Kharkiv, the beating of a man in the Territorial Recruitment Center is being investigated: a criminal case has been opened.

May 10, 04:53 PM • 7328 views

Russia "promises to think": Peskov commented on Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

May 10, 05:41 PM • 4112 views

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

09:24 PM • 3266 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

12:20 AM • 5074 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 23896 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 133661 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 146187 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 129101 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 190224 views
Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 12236 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 70032 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 43858 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 50876 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 59421 views
YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Zelenskyy and Macron communicate directly via WhatsApp and Signal - The New York Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

Zelenskyy and Macron communicate directly via secure lines, discussing everything from weapons to ending the fire. Macron has become a key partner for Ukraine, especially in relations with the West.

Zelenskyy and Macron communicate directly via WhatsApp and Signal - The New York Times

The Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, do not communicate through embassies, but call each other directly via secure WhatsApp or Signal lines. This is written by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the conversations between the heads of state have mostly clear tasks. However, sometimes they just consult, share ideas or call each other out of friendly concern. In particular, The New York Times cites an example in the article of how Macron called Zelenskyy after the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, which killed 19 people, to express support.

They have a rare relationship of trust and responsibility

- says Macron's former diplomatic advisor Alice Rufo.

It is noted that the leaders met in 2019, when Macron received Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace during Zelenskyy's presidential campaign. Since then, a special "frontline solidarity" has begun to form between them.

According to the publication, both were born within a month of each other, and both were considered unexpected candidates in their politics. They are united by a personal style - direct, energetic and decisive.

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire10.05.25, 16:21 • 12125 views

Initially, the relations were difficult. Macron was criticized in Ukraine for his cautious stance, calls not to humiliate Russia, and slow arms supplies. Ukrainian soldiers even turned his name into a verb - "Macronize", which means "to talk a lot but do little."

The turning point in the presidents' relationship came when Macron visited Irpin in the summer of 2022 and personally saw the consequences of Russian aggression. After that, he stopped communicating with Putin and publicly acknowledged the mistake of underestimating the threat from Russia.

He has changed - and this time for real

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Macron in 2023.

With the return of Donald Trump to power, Macron's role in communicating with the White House has only increased. After Zelenskyy's unsuccessful visit to Washington in February, it was Macron who helped налагод to налагод relations with Trump. In December 2024, he organized their personal meeting during the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Macron is not just a friend - he is a strategist. He helps Zelenskyy convey his positions to Western leaders, including Trump

- says French foreign policy expert Rim Momtaz.

Recently, according to French diplomats, the content of Macron and Zelenskyy's conversations has changed, and instead of arms supplies, they are discussing the possibility of ending the fire, building relations with the White House, and even the situation on the battlefield, down to the name of the населених пунктів.

Macron has become more than an ally - I think he has become a friend

- noted director Bernard-Henri Levy, who made a documentary about the relationship between the two leaders.

According to Levy, there is a "brotherhood of souls and weapons" between Zelenskyy and Macron.

"For Zelenskyy, Macron has become not just an ally - he has become a friend," Levy summarized.

Let's remind

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Emmanuel Macron. They discussed the ceasefire from May 12, support for Ukraine and accession to the EU, which Ukraine is very much counting on.

A new package of sanctions is ready: Macron threatens Russia with consequences if it refuses to cease fire10.05.25, 16:59 • 3772 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
