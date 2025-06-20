The US has expanded sanctions against Iran: the Treasury announced a new package of restrictions
Kyiv • UNN
The US Department of the Treasury announced a new package of sanctions against Iran, expanding previous restrictions. This step is part of the ongoing efforts of the United States.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a new package of sanctions against Iran and expanded the list of restrictions that had been imposed earlier. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the U.S. Treasury.