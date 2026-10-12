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The Unmanned Systems Forces have demilitarized more than 100,000 occupiers since the beginning of 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Since the beginning of 2026, the Unmanned Systems Forces have killed and wounded more than 100,000 Russian military personnel. Since June 2025, the occupiers’ losses have exceeded 150,000.

The Unmanned Systems Forces have demilitarized more than 100,000 occupiers since the beginning of 2026

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have killed or wounded more than 100,000 Russian occupiers. The USF reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, in total, since the creation of the USF grouping (June 11, 2025), enemy personnel losses have exceeded 150,000 killed and wounded.

Behind these figures is the daily combat work of our soldiers, thousands of combat sorties, precise strikes, and the continuous improvement of unmanned technologies. Every hit reduces the enemy's combat potential and is the result of coordinated work by units of the USF grouping

" the statement reads.

We remind you

As part of Operation "MoLoChKa," the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 285 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet in the Azov and Black seas over 10 weeks.

SBS drones struck a "Pantsir-S1" air defense missile-gun system that was covering an "Iskander" ballistic missile system in the Bryansk region - Fire Point29.08.26, 13:51 • 11225 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine