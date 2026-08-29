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SBS drones struck a "Pantsir-S1" air defense missile-gun system that was covering an "Iskander" ballistic missile system in the Bryansk region - Fire Point

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Ukrainian military personnel struck a Russian «Pantsir-S1» with an FP-1 drone in the village of Kletnya. The system was covering an «Iskander» operational-tactical missile system.

SBS drones struck a "Pantsir-S1" air defense missile-gun system that was covering an "Iskander" ballistic missile system in the Bryansk region - Fire Point

On August 27, Ukrainian forces struck a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system using FP-1 long-range UAVs. The system was providing cover for an Iskander operational-tactical missile system in the Bryansk region. The news was reported by Fire Point, the manufacturer of the strike drones, UNN writes.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system in the Bryansk region using FP-1 UAVs," the statement says.

 

According to Fire Point, the damaged Pantsir-S1 system, belonging to the 210th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment, was providing cover for an Iskander operational-tactical missile system. It was located in the village of Kletnya in Russia's Bryansk region.

It is known that the majority of Russia's ballistic strikes against Kyiv are carried out from the Bryansk region.

Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting Russia28.08.26, 15:59 • 50792 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

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