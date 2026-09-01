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The United States will triple production of missiles for Patriot and quadruple production of THAAD interceptors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Pentagon has signed seven-year agreements with General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin. Production of PAC-3 MSE missiles will be tripled, while THAAD production will be increased fourfold.

The United States will triple production of missiles for Patriot and quadruple production of THAAD interceptors

The U.S. Department of Defense has concluded 7-year framework agreements with General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin to sharply increase the production of components for PAC-3 MSE and THAAD interceptor missiles. This was reported by the U.S. Department of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The new agreements provide for tripling production capacity for PAC-3 MSE interceptors, which are used in Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. At the same time, capacity for producing interceptors for the THAAD missile defense system is planned to increase fourfold.

Russia increased its use of jet-powered drones against Ukraine fivefold in July — Ihnat31.08.26, 15:59 • 2556 views

In addition, the United States will increase production of key missile components, including motor casings, seeker-head elements, and fairing deployment systems.

The Pentagon wants to accelerate missile deliveries

We are cutting bureaucracy, shortening timelines, and rapidly scaling up our domestic production capacity to provide advanced air and missile defense capabilities

— said Michael Duffey, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

The Department of Defense explained that the long-term agreements would guarantee minimum annual procurement volumes. This should enable manufacturers to expand their workforce, purchase the necessary materials in advance, and modernize their production facilities.

Contract funding will depend on annual budget appropriations. The Pentagon expects the new procurement model to simultaneously increase production volumes and shorten delivery timelines for critical air and missile defense systems.

Patriot missile stocks in Europe have fallen to a critical level due to the war with Iran – AP28.08.26, 00:57 • 4701 view

Stepan Haftko

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