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The United States wants to buy cheaper potash from Belarus; Trump announced preparations for a major deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

The United States is negotiating the purchase of Belarusian potash fertilizers at a price lower than Canada's. The volume and timing of the deal have not been determined.

The United States wants to buy cheaper potash from Belarus; Trump announced preparations for a major deal

US President Donald Trump said that Washington is working on a large-scale deal to purchase potash fertilizers from Belarus. The specific parameters of the prospective deal have not yet been announced, UNN reports, citing a post by the American leader.

According to Trump, the US side expects to receive Belarusian potash at a price significantly lower than what the United States currently pays for supplies from Canada.

"The United States is working on a large-scale deal to purchase potash fertilizers from Belarus. The price will be significantly lower than what we are currently paying Canada, which is very good news for our farmers and ranchers," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Details

As of September 21, the White House had not released information about the possible volume of purchases, the value of the contract, or the timeline for its conclusion or the start of supplies. At present, the matter concerns negotiations on a prospective deal, not an already signed contract.

Trump's statement came amid the gradual restoration of economic contacts between Washington and Minsk. In March 2026, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) removed Belaruskali and the Belarusian Potash Company from the US sanctions list. The decision was made after negotiations between the United States and the Belarusian authorities and the release of 250 prisoners, thus removing one of the main legal obstacles for US companies that might purchase Belarusian potash.

However, European restrictions remain in effect. Until 2022, a significant portion of Belarusian potash fertilizers was exported through the Lithuanian port of Klaipėda, but this route was closed after sanctions were imposed.

In May, Reuters reported that the United States had raised with Lithuania the issue of restoring the transit of Belarusian potash through Klaipėda. Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said at the time that Vilnius had no intention of discussing the resumption of supplies while EU sanctions remained in effect. European restrictions on Belarusian potash remain in force at least until February 2027. Therefore, even if the US-Belarusian deal is concluded, the route for delivering the fertilizers to the United States would remain a separate issue.

Why the US critically depends on potash imports

Washington's interest in a new supplier is explained by the significant dependence of US agriculture on imported potash fertilizers.

According to the US Geological Survey, in 2025, the United States' net import reliance on potash amounted to about 92% of domestic consumption. In 2021–2024, approximately 79% of US potash imports came from Canada. Russia supplied about 12% more, Israel 3%, and other suppliers accounted for about 6%. That is why the possible entry of Belarusian producers into the US market could provide the United States with an alternative source of fertilizers and intensify competition among suppliers.

How international markets reacted to the prospect of a deal between Washington and Minsk

The stock market has already reacted to Trump's statement. Shares of several major fertilizer producers, including Canada's Nutrien and the US-based Mosaic, declined after reports of a potential deal with Belarus. Investors view the prospect of cheaper Belarusian supplies as a possible factor putting pressure on potash fertilizer prices.

Context

The possible potash deal is being discussed amid intensified negotiations between Washington and Minsk. On September 15, US presidential special envoy John Coale met with Alexander Lukashenko. The parties discussed, among other issues, the release of prisoners and the unblocking of Belarusian assets in the United States. Coale said Washington was ready to facilitate the return of tens of millions of dollars in Belarusian funds blocked in US banks.

The following day, another 25 prisoners were released in Belarus. At the same time, the United States eased sanctions on two Belarusian enterprises. The American representative said he expected to continue negotiations on the release of hundreds more people in the near future.

Reminder

Trump's special envoy established contact with Lukashenko with the help of jokes and vodka.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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