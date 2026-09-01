The United States is preparing a replacement for the Bradley, proven in Ukraine – the Army has received the first XM30 prototype

The U.S. Army has received the first prototype of the next-generation XM30 Wolf infantry fighting vehicle, which will compete for the right to become the successor to the M2 Bradley, which has proven itself well during combat operations in Ukraine. Defense Express reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The prototype was delivered by General Dynamics Land Systems. According to Jeffrey Norman, GDLS’s director of strategy and development in the United States, the vehicle has already been sent to the Aberdeen Proving Ground, where the U.S. military will conduct a comprehensive series of tests.

GDLS continues to work on other prototypes while simultaneously updating the software and integrating new technologies, made possible by the vehicle’s modular design.

Bradley’s successor is to be selected in 2027

The XM30 Wolf’s competitor will be the XM30 Lynx from American Rheinmetall, developed on the basis of the KF41 Lynx. Both companies are to manufacture and deliver between 7 and 11 prototypes to the U.S. Army.

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The competition winner is expected to be selected in 2027. By 2031, the United States expects to order 108 new combat vehicles, while the 2027 request provides for 19 units.

The XM30 is to receive an unmanned turret, an additional combat module with a 12.7 mm machine gun, and a 50 mm cannon. The Pentagon is also considering using this cannon to combat drones.

At the same time, there are currently no plans to retire the M2 Bradley. These vehicles remain in service with the United States, and their combat experience in Ukraine has become one of the important indicators of the platform’s effectiveness.

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