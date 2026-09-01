The United States is preparing a replacement for the Bradley, proven in Ukraine – the Army has received the first XM30 prototype

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
01:03 AM • 832 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region – 1 person was killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration
12:56 AM • 1020 views
During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"
11:55 PM • 3970 views
Russia’s Finance Ministry “forgot” about Ukraine while discussing the G20 meeting, although the US said Trump’s plan was discussed
11:41 PM • 4898 views
Putin seeks to "wipe Kyiv off the map" and is building up Russia’s offensive capabilities – The Telegraph
11:30 PM • 5214 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles; children are among those affectedVideo
09:06 PM • 9770 views
The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"
08:52 PM • 9964 views
Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damagedVideo
August 31, 04:43 PM • 18754 views
Consequences of the attack on the "Aurora" retail chain’s distribution center — photo reportPhoto
August 31, 03:54 PM • 20733 views
Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.
August 31, 01:35 PM • 25324 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
1m/s
72%
747mm
Popular news
Denmark has found the largest Viking Age silver hoard in the country's historyAugust 31, 03:43 PM • 4492 views
In the capital, they propose easing the curfew and allowing trains on the green metro line to run during alertsAugust 31, 04:55 PM • 5542 views
Putin seeks to continue the war, but September could change a lot — ZelenskyyAugust 31, 05:03 PM • 7884 views
The appearance of a Russian minister at the G20 summit angered Europeans - mediaAugust 31, 05:42 PM • 3058 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 13911 views
Publications
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 13959 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 31702 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 35755 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 34000 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
August 31, 08:37 AM • 34249 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Matthew Perry
John Ratcliffe
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhoto01:05 AM • 86 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhoto12:07 AM • 564 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concert11:07 PM • 1360 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 32719 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 32716 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The New York Times

The United States is preparing a replacement for the Bradley, proven in Ukraine – the Army has received the first XM30 prototype

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

General Dynamics has delivered the first XM30 Wolf prototype to the United States for testing. The winner of the competition to select the Bradley’s successor is expected to be chosen in 2027.

The United States is preparing a replacement for the Bradley, proven in Ukraine – the Army has received the first XM30 prototype

The U.S. Army has received the first prototype of the next-generation XM30 Wolf infantry fighting vehicle, which will compete for the right to become the successor to the M2 Bradley, which has proven itself well during combat operations in Ukraine. Defense Express reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The prototype was delivered by General Dynamics Land Systems. According to Jeffrey Norman, GDLS’s director of strategy and development in the United States, the vehicle has already been sent to the Aberdeen Proving Ground, where the U.S. military will conduct a comprehensive series of tests.

GDLS continues to work on other prototypes while simultaneously updating the software and integrating new technologies, made possible by the vehicle’s modular design.

Bradley’s successor is to be selected in 2027

The XM30 Wolf’s competitor will be the XM30 Lynx from American Rheinmetall, developed on the basis of the KF41 Lynx. Both companies are to manufacture and deliver between 7 and 11 prototypes to the U.S. Army.

Germany has postponed the procurement of JASSM-ER long-range missiles for the F-35 due to shifting priorities following Russia’s invasion30.08.26, 02:55 • 6654 views

The competition winner is expected to be selected in 2027. By 2031, the United States expects to order 108 new combat vehicles, while the 2027 request provides for 19 units.

The XM30 is to receive an unmanned turret, an additional combat module with a 12.7 mm machine gun, and a 50 mm cannon. The Pentagon is also considering using this cannon to combat drones.

At the same time, there are currently no plans to retire the M2 Bradley. These vehicles remain in service with the United States, and their combat experience in Ukraine has become one of the important indicators of the platform’s effectiveness.

Saab has flown the two-seat Gripen F for the first time – why this version is important for Ukraine29.08.26, 04:16 • 13219 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
United States Army
M2 Bradley
The Pentagon
Rheinmetal
United States
Ukraine