The United States imposes new sanctions on Iran

On Friday, the United States imposed additional targeted sanctions on Iran after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened further action earlier this week, six months after Washington's war with Iran began, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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The Trump administration plans to restrict an Egyptian bank from doing business with Tehran and cut off the United States' access to financial services provided by Banque Misr branches in the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. official told Reuters. The Financial Times had previously reported that the measures were forthcoming.

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The official said that the proposed rule, if finalized, would cut off Banque Misr UAE's access to correspondent banking services for U.S. financial institutions.

According to a notice posted on the Treasury Department's website, Treasury officials separately imposed sanctions on one Hong Kong-based entity and one individual linked to Iran's Bank Melli.

Iran called on other countries not to join the new U.S. sanctions.