The United States imposes new sanctions on Iran

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 2880 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
12:36 PM • 12979 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
12:21 PM • 17125 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
11:37 AM • 14743 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:21 AM • 16462 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
09:56 AM • 26120 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 26927 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
August 28, 08:33 AM • 19550 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 28, 07:43 AM • 21822 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
August 28, 07:30 AM • 27641 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
2.9m/s
41%
756mm
Popular news
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 51434 views
General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposesAugust 28, 07:36 AM • 17166 views
Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv againAugust 28, 07:57 AM • 22484 views
"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speaker11:14 AM • 9720 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhoto12:59 PM • 6894 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 2846 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhoto12:59 PM • 7034 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory12:21 PM • 17118 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third09:56 AM • 26118 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 26927 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Igor Kolomoisky
Denys Shtilerman
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
Nepal
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 51507 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 84961 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 82516 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 121781 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 104768 views
Actual
Heating
BM-27 Uragan
BM-30 Smerch
Tu-95
Technology

The United States imposes new sanctions on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The United States imposed sanctions on a Hong Kong organization and an individual linked to Iran's Bank Melli. The restrictions may also affect Banque Misr UAE.

The United States imposes new sanctions on Iran

On Friday, the United States imposed additional targeted sanctions on Iran after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened further action earlier this week, six months after Washington's war with Iran began, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The Trump administration plans to restrict an Egyptian bank from doing business with Tehran and cut off the United States' access to financial services provided by Banque Misr branches in the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. official told Reuters. The Financial Times had previously reported that the measures were forthcoming.

The US is not negotiating with Iran, as the focus is on economic warfare - Trump27.08.26, 21:39 • 4514 views

The official said that the proposed rule, if finalized, would cut off Banque Misr UAE's access to correspondent banking services for U.S. financial institutions.

According to a notice posted on the Treasury Department's website, Treasury officials separately imposed sanctions on one Hong Kong-based entity and one individual linked to Iran's Bank Melli.

Iran called on other countries not to join the new U.S. sanctions.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of the Treasury
Financial Times
Reuters
Tehran
Hong Kong
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran