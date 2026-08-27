The US is not negotiating with Iran, as the focus is on economic warfare - Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is not negotiating with Iran, as Washington focuses on economically punishing Tehran, vowing to punish countries that do business with the Islamic Republic, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"We don't want to talk to them. We don't seek to meet or anything like that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier that day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the U.S. economic campaign would continue until Iran decides to engage in meaningful negotiations.

Trump announced a "devastating economic operation" against Iran