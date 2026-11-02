The United Kingdom could pay compensation for the slave trade through investments in education and healthcare

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is ready to consider financial support for countries in Africa and the Caribbean as a form of compensation for the historical role of the British state in the transatlantic slave trade. The focus would primarily be on investment in healthcare, education and economic development. The Telegraph reports, according to UNN.

Details

Burnham plans to discuss the issue at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua. He also allows for an official apology on behalf of the British state for its involvement in the slave trade.

At the same time, the prime minister ruled out the possibility of direct one-off reparations, explaining that the current government cannot be held responsible for crimes committed several centuries ago.

What compensation is London considering

According to the publication, future agreements could provide for the financing of healthcare and education projects with funds from British taxpayers or private investors.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley welcomed London's readiness to negotiate and said she expected investment in healthcare, education and development partnerships.

Representatives of Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Ghana also supported the launch of a dialogue. At the same time, they stressed that an official apology should not replace the issue of compensation for historical harm.

No additional payments are planned for the current financial year. However, in the following years, the parties may agree on new development programmes.

Opposition warns of possible lawsuits

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the initiative, saying that an official apology could trigger new financial demands against the United Kingdom.

Former Attorney General Michael Ellis also suggested that such a move could strengthen the position of countries seeking reparations through international legal mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Burnham proposed launching a structured dialogue with states affected by the slave trade and considering the possibility of restructuring their debts.

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