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Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional £10 billion in aid, including for the purchase of weapons, Zelenskyy said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Britain will provide Ukraine with £10 billion in additional aid: £7 billion in economic support and £3 billion for weapons supplies.

Britain will provide Ukraine with an additional £10 billion in aid, including for the purchase of weapons, Zelenskyy said

On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and announced new financial support from London. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

The President thanked Britain for its unwavering support for Ukraine and for its new decision to provide additional financial assistance worth £10 billion (€11.9 billion).

"Today, Britain has made a strong decision on additional financial support totaling £10 billion: £7 billion in economic support for the next three years, plus another £3 billion in British export support, primarily for the supply of essential weapons that will strengthen our protection of lives. This is in addition to the annual support that Britain already provides to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He called this assistance "a very timely step" that should show Russia that Ukraine will not be left alone.

"Every step toward strengthening Ukraine brings Russia closer to realizing that they must end this war of theirs," Zelenskyy concluded.

The conversation with the British prime minister also covered sanctions policy against Russia. Zelenskyy stressed that Britain remains principled on the issue of sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy explained why he and Trump see the path to peace differently28.10.26, 10:44 • 4360 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineEconomy
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