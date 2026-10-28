Zelenskyy explained why he and Trump see the path to peace differently

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and U.S. President Donald Trump are on the same side regarding the need to end Russia’s war, but the parties have different views on how to achieve this goal, UNN reports.

Details

"President Trump and I are on the same side when we talk about the need to end this Russian war. But we see different tools for achieving this goal. My philosophy is that Putin is a deeply Soviet person, both in his reality and in his mentality. We know this because my generation was born in the Soviet Union. When Putin lies, we feel it. We were neighbors with Russians for so many years. That is why I think we understand Russians better than the United States does. Given global security issues, the United States can discuss various matters with the Russians. But we understand the mentality of both Putin and the Russian people, their military personnel and civilians. When they are ready to do something, and when they are afraid of Putin because they know they could go to prison. If they do not go and kill Ukrainians, Putin will punish them in his own way. Therefore, on some issues, President Trump supported us, while on others we have different views," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Sun, an excerpt from which he published on social media on October 28.

The President also added that Ukraine must be open in its communication with international partners and speak directly about threats, since, according to him, the country is currently under significant pressure, which is why he must defend Ukrainian interests more loudly.

"Speaking the truth is one of our weapons. Being open and clear. Not playing games with our partners. That is my rule. Ukraine is under great pressure now, and of course I have to speak louder. And I will do so because it is part of our defense strategy. We are not trying to be someone else. If I feel that there are dangerous threats to Ukraine, I have to protect my country. And I do everything I can, just like our soldiers on the battlefield and the people who work for Ukraine. And as President, I have to use all diplomatic formats," Zelenskyy added.

To remind

U.S. President Donald Trump said that significant progress had been made on resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, a meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is planned to be organized in the near future.