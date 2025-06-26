The Ukrainian government after the EU summit is still waiting for the opening of the first negotiation cluster

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna commented on the conclusions of the European Council meeting on Ukraine. She announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Stefanishyna expressed hope for the earliest possible opening of the first negotiation cluster within the framework of Ukraine's EU accession process.

Partners highly praised the pace of reforms implemented by Ukraine in the most difficult conditions, and invited it to further steps in the accession process. It was confirmed that the first cluster is ready to be opened - she noted.

Recall

On June 26, the European Council could not unanimously approve a statement in support of Ukraine due to the veto of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This veto also prevents the start of association negotiations with the EU for Ukraine and Moldova.