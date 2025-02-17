The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of key Russian defense enterprises in the Kuban

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39909 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64992 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103649 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69048 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115893 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100723 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116667 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152382 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66390 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109101 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80691 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46529 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103656 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152385 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143118 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175511 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33219 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74002 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133929 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135811 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164117 views
The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of key Russian defense enterprises in the Kuban

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26295 views

The SSO and SBU attacked the Ilya oil refinery and the Kropotkinskaya station in the Krasnodar region of Russia. About 20 explosions occurred at the refinery, and the station completely shut down.

The SSO and the SBU hit the enemy's key defense facilities in the Kuban. We are talking about the Ilya oil refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. UNN reports this with reference to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine struck at the enemy's oil refinery and logistics in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. Two important enterprises of the enemy's military-industrial complex were hit. Approximately 20 explosions occurred at the Ilya oil refinery, about 400 kilometers from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian army. A fire is still raging at the facility,

- the statement said.

The plant reportedly has six technological units for oil refining with a capacity of 6.6 million tons per year. This month, Ukrainian drones have already targeted the plant, which provides fuel for the Russian army in its war against Ukraine.

Another affected facility, one of the largest energy facilities in Russia, stopped working altogether after a raid by Ukrainian drones. The enemy is pumping oil bypassing the Kropotkinskaya station at minimal speed. Such facilities not only supply fuel to the Russian army, but also directly finance the war against Ukraine at the expense of oil revenues,

- the Special Operations Forces inform.

Drones of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated on enemy enterprises in the Krasnodar region of Russia - source17.02.25, 12:52 • 24127 views

Addendum

Head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko reportedthat the Ilyich refinery in the Krasnodar region with a capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil per year was attacked in Russia and the largest oil pumping station Kropotkinskaya of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was put out of commission.

Anna Murashko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising