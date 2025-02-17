The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of key Russian defense enterprises in the Kuban

The SSO and the SBU hit the enemy's key defense facilities in the Kuban. We are talking about the Ilya oil refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. UNN reports this with reference to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine struck at the enemy's oil refinery and logistics in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. Two important enterprises of the enemy's military-industrial complex were hit. Approximately 20 explosions occurred at the Ilya oil refinery, about 400 kilometers from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian army. A fire is still raging at the facility, - the statement said.

The plant reportedly has six technological units for oil refining with a capacity of 6.6 million tons per year. This month, Ukrainian drones have already targeted the plant, which provides fuel for the Russian army in its war against Ukraine.

Another affected facility, one of the largest energy facilities in Russia, stopped working altogether after a raid by Ukrainian drones. The enemy is pumping oil bypassing the Kropotkinskaya station at minimal speed. Such facilities not only supply fuel to the Russian army, but also directly finance the war against Ukraine at the expense of oil revenues, - the Special Operations Forces inform.

Drones of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated on enemy enterprises in the Krasnodar region of Russia - source

Addendum

Head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko reportedthat the Ilyich refinery in the Krasnodar region with a capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil per year was attacked in Russia and the largest oil pumping station Kropotkinskaya of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was put out of commission.