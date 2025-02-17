ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2416 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46204 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70895 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105174 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73711 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116995 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153044 views

Drones of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated on enemy enterprises in the Krasnodar region of Russia - source

Drones of the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated on enemy enterprises in the Krasnodar region of Russia - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24128 views

Last night, the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine drones attacked two important Russian enterprises working for the enemy military-industrial complex - the Ilya Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station.

Last night, the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine drones attacked two important Russian enterprises working for the enemy military-industrial complex - the Ilya Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. This was reported to UNN by a source in the SBU.

Details

"Last night, the SBU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to impose "drone sanctions" against two important Russian enterprises working for the enemy military-industrial complex - the Ilyichevsk Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. At least 20 explosions were heard in the area of the Ilya refinery. A fire broke out at the plant, which was confirmed even by local authorities. This plant includes six oil refining units with a total capacity of 6.6 million tons per year. In February last year, SBU drones already hit this plant. A primary oil refining unit worth $50 million was damaged," the source said.

Also, the source of UNN said that the second successful target of Ukrainian drones was the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. This is the largest oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Russia. As a result of the attack, the station was shut down and decommissioned. Oil is now being pumped bypassing this station.

"Oil refineries and oil pumping stations in Russia are legitimate targets. Not only do they work for Russia's defense and provide fuel for enemy troops, but they are also important for the Russian economy, which finances the war through oil profits. Therefore, drone visits to these facilities will continue," the source said.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
