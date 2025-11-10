The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced

On November 9, the solemn closing ceremony of the Ukraina! Festiwal Filmowy took place in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, during which the laureates of the jubilee, tenth festival, were announced. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema.

Details

The main prize winner was the film "Honeymoon" by director Zhanna Ozirna. This film was awarded "for its delicacy, depth and precision, for its faith in the audience's sensitivity and its ability to convey great emotions through trifles."

The best documentary film of the festival was "Songs of a Slowly Burning Land" by director Olga Zhurba. This film was recognized as "an exceptional social essay that combines the pain of war and the beauty of the world."

The jury's award in the documentary competition went to the film "With Love from the Front" by director Alisa Kovalenko.

Also, the following received awards in the short film competition:

"Border" by director Maria Margel - for a deep and touching story of a mother and the strength of her spirit;

"Life Begins" by director Oleksiy Taranenko - for a touching image of a man defenseless against war.

The Audience Award went to the film "You Are Space" by director Pavlo Ostrikov, which was also recognized by the jury.

The best documentary film according to the audience was "2000 Meters to Andriivka" by director Mstyslav Chernov.

