Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 11178 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 15649 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 30832 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 64599 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 38017 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 41658 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38060 views
November 10, 04:17 AM
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30397 views
November 10, 12:30 AM
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54248 views
November 9, 12:22 PM
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3026 views

During the closing ceremony on November 9, the laureates of the anniversary tenth festival were announced.

The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced

On November 9, the solemn closing ceremony of the Ukraina! Festiwal Filmowy took place in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, during which the laureates of the jubilee, tenth festival, were announced. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema.

Details

The main prize winner was the film "Honeymoon" by director Zhanna Ozirna. This film was awarded "for its delicacy, depth and precision, for its faith in the audience's sensitivity and its ability to convey great emotions through trifles."

The best documentary film of the festival was "Songs of a Slowly Burning Land" by director Olga Zhurba. This film was recognized as "an exceptional social essay that combines the pain of war and the beauty of the world."

The jury's award in the documentary competition went to the film "With Love from the Front" by director Alisa Kovalenko.

Also, the following received awards in the short film competition:

  • "Border" by director Maria Margel - for a deep and touching story of a mother and the strength of her spirit;
    • "Life Begins" by director Oleksiy Taranenko - for a touching image of a man defenseless against war.

      The Audience Award went to the film "You Are Space" by director Pavlo Ostrikov, which was also recognized by the jury.

      The best documentary film according to the audience was "2000 Meters to Andriivka" by director Mstyslav Chernov.

      Ukrainian film about combat medics "Cuba&Alaska" wins historic award at Rome Film Festival27.10.25, 14:14 • 4830 views

      Yevhen Ustimenko

