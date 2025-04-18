$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10041 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24909 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44756 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50403 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89356 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83628 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138138 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52593 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125887 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81387 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

In Britain, the SeaCURE project has emerged to remove CO2 from the ocean - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6164 views

In Great Britain, the SeaCURE pilot project has started, which filters seawater to extract CO2. The developers claim that processing 1% of the water can extract 14 billion tons of carbon annually.

In Britain, the SeaCURE project has emerged to remove CO2 from the ocean - BBC

An innovative SeaCURE pilot project has been launched in the UK, aimed at removing carbon dioxide from ocean water and reducing global warming. This was reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

This program is funded by the UK government, and its principle is to filter seawater to remove carbon. After that, the water is returned to the sea and can absorb carbon from the air again.

According to carbon capture expert Dr. Oliver Geden, net zero emissions are needed to stop further warming. At the same time, according to the program developers, up to 14 billion tons of carbon can be removed annually if only 1% of surface sea water is treated.

Oliver Gened emphasized that there are several options for capturing carbon dioxide. This can be done either directly from the air or directly from sea water.

Let us remind you

According to researchers from Tsinghua University in China, the rate of plastic recycling remains virtually unchanged, despite the increase in its production. However, according to scientists, there is a "marked lack of comprehensive analysis of plastics throughout the supply chain".

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

TechnologiesWeather and environment
United Kingdom
