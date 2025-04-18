In Britain, the SeaCURE project has emerged to remove CO2 from the ocean - BBC

An innovative SeaCURE pilot project has been launched in the UK, aimed at removing carbon dioxide from ocean water and reducing global warming. This was reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

This program is funded by the UK government, and its principle is to filter seawater to remove carbon. After that, the water is returned to the sea and can absorb carbon from the air again.

According to carbon capture expert Dr. Oliver Geden, net zero emissions are needed to stop further warming. At the same time, according to the program developers, up to 14 billion tons of carbon can be removed annually if only 1% of surface sea water is treated.

Oliver Gened emphasized that there are several options for capturing carbon dioxide. This can be done either directly from the air or directly from sea water.

