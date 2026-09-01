The UAE intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters

The United Arab Emirates said it had intercepted an Iranian drone that was approaching the country over its territorial waters. Associated Press reports this, citing the UAE Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, the drone was detected over UAE waters and was moving from Iran. The military intercepted the drone, and no reports of damage resulting from the incident were received.

Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attack

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the incident a "dangerous escalation" and said it constituted a violation of the country's sovereignty.

This dangerous escalation is a blatant violation of the sovereignty, security, and stability of the UAE, as well as a direct threat to the security of its citizens and residents – the ministry said.

Tensions in the region are rising again

The incident occurred after a new exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran. According to Tehran, two people were killed and several others wounded as a result of a U.S. strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching missiles at U.S. facilities in Jordan, which were intercepted.

UAE presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said that a situation of "neither war nor peace" could not be a sustainable solution. He called for finding a political way out that would, in particular, allow normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to be restored.

The UAE have suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran