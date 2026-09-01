The UAE intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
11:55 PM • 1374 views
Russia’s Finance Ministry “forgot” about Ukraine while discussing the G20 meeting, although the US said Trump’s plan was discussed
11:41 PM • 2390 views
Putin seeks to "wipe Kyiv off the map" and is building up Russia’s offensive capabilities – The Telegraph
11:30 PM • 3084 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic and cruise missiles; children are among those affectedVideo
09:06 PM • 8060 views
The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"
08:52 PM • 8472 views
Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damagedVideo
August 31, 04:43 PM • 18336 views
Consequences of the attack on the "Aurora" retail chain’s distribution center — photo reportPhoto
August 31, 03:54 PM • 20561 views
Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.
August 31, 01:35 PM • 25250 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
August 31, 01:11 PM • 24418 views
Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours
Exclusive
August 31, 12:59 PM • 23053 views
The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.3m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
56 Ukrainians being sought in Nepal after natural disaster - DNA identification has begunAugust 31, 02:42 PM • 7300 views
Denmark has found the largest Viking Age silver hoard in the country's historyAugust 31, 03:43 PM • 3096 views
In the capital, they propose easing the curfew and allowing trains on the green metro line to run during alertsAugust 31, 04:55 PM • 4052 views
Putin seeks to continue the war, but September could change a lot — ZelenskyyAugust 31, 05:03 PM • 6400 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 12857 views
Publications
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 12873 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 31038 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 35392 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 33655 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
August 31, 08:37 AM • 33918 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Serhiy Lysak
Alexander Kamyshyn
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhoto12:07 AM • 90 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concert11:07 PM • 872 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 32507 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 32503 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 56064 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The New York Times
Heating

The UAE intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The UAE said it had intercepted an Iranian drone over its waters. Abu Dhabi called the incident a violation of sovereignty amid the escalation.

The UAE intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters

The United Arab Emirates said it had intercepted an Iranian drone that was approaching the country over its territorial waters. Associated Press reports this, citing the UAE Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, the drone was detected over UAE waters and was moving from Iran. The military intercepted the drone, and no reports of damage resulting from the incident were received.

Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attack31.08.26, 07:59 • 15983 views

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the incident a "dangerous escalation" and said it constituted a violation of the country's sovereignty.

This dangerous escalation is a blatant violation of the sovereignty, security, and stability of the UAE, as well as a direct threat to the security of its citizens and residents

– the ministry said.

Tensions in the region are rising again

The incident occurred after a new exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran. According to Tehran, two people were killed and several others wounded as a result of a U.S. strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching missiles at U.S. facilities in Jordan, which were intercepted.

UAE presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said that a situation of "neither war nor peace" could not be a sustainable solution. He called for finding a political way out that would, in particular, allow normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to be restored.

The UAE have suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran19.08.26, 10:10 • 4576 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Associated Press
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran