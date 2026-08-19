The UAE have suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran

The United Arab Emirates has suspended trade and all financial transactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This was stated by Afra Al-Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

She also reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as the primary means of ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

In addition, Al-Hameli stressed that, in view of the escalation of tensions in the region, which undermines regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial and financial transactions with Iran have been suspended until further notice.

The department director further emphasized that the UAE remains firmly committed to preserving the integrity of the international financial system in accordance with international law and the highest global standards.

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