Real Madrid secured a minimal 1-0 victory over Portuguese Benfica in the Champions League play-off round. The match took place at Benfica's home stadium, Estádio da Luz. This was reported by UNN.

The "Blancos" managed to win an incredibly tense match, which was remembered not only for the result but also for the emotional events on the field. The Ukrainian goalkeeper of the Lisbon team, Anatoliy Trubin, played the entire match, made several spectacular saves, but still could not keep his goal clean.

The only goal was scored in the 50th minute – Vinicius Junior spectacularly struck into the top corner, leaving Trubin no chance. After the goal, the Brazilian ran to the corner flag and danced, which caused dissatisfaction among the Portuguese club's players.

The winger received a yellow card for his overly emotional celebration. After the yellow card, Vinicius had an altercation with the Argentine player of the "Eagles," Gianluca Prestiani. The latter said something to Vinicius that was racist in nature, as the Brazilian's reaction was more than eloquent. After the incident, Junior complained to the referee about the racist remarks. The referee temporarily suspended the match, but after a pause, the game resumed.

By the way, another player of the Ukrainian national team, Georgiy Sudakov, appeared on the field in the 74th minute. Georgiy tried to sharpen the attack, managed to give several spectacular passes, but this did not bring any result for the Portuguese club.

We should add that in terms of game indicators, "Real" had a slight advantage - the Madrid team attacked more and controlled the ball more often, which ultimately helped them maintain the winning score.

Earlier, we wrote about how, in the League stage, Portuguese "Benfica," thanks to a goal by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, managed to beat "Real" with a score of 4:2.

