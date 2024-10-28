The trial of Gerard Depardieu on charges of sexual harassment begins in Paris
Kyiv • UNN
The trial of Gerard Depardieu has begun in Paris over allegations of sexual harassment from two women during filming in 2021. The actor faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of 75 thousand euros.
On Monday, October 28, a trial began in Paris in the case of French actor Gerard Depardieu, who is accused of sexual harassment. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle, reports UNN.
Details
The defendant himself did not participate in the hearing. A few hours before the start of the first hearing, the actor's lawyer, Jérémy Assou, said that his client would not be able to participate due to his health condition.
Gerard Depardieu is extremely upset, and unfortunately, his doctors have forbidden him to attend the hearing
Nevertheless, according to him, the defendant asked to postpone the hearing to be able to attend it and speak.
Context
The court will consider two cases of alleged sexual harassment during filming in 2021. Two women accused Depardieu of touching them inappropriately on the set of the film Green Shutters. The actor faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 75 thousand euros.
In turn, Gerard Depardieu denies his guilt.
Recall
In the spring, on April 29, French actor Gerard Depardieu was detained in Paris on charges of sexual assault