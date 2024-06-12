The terrorist country lost 980 servicemen per day

russia lost 980 personnel over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 06/12/24:

- Personnel: 521830 (+980).

- Tanks: 7911 (+9).

- Armored combat vehicles: 15187 (+11).

- Artillery systems: 13736 (+46).

- RSVP: 1099.

- Air defense equipment: 844 (+2).

- Airplanes: 359.

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 11042 (+19).

- Cruise missiles: 2280 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 18736 (+60).

- Special equipment: 2290 (+2).

Over the past day, the russian federation has lost 1,100 military personnel