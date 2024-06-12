The terrorist country lost 980 servicemen per day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, russia lost 980 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022 to 521,830, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 06/12/24:
- Personnel: 521830 (+980).
- Tanks: 7911 (+9).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15187 (+11).
- Artillery systems: 13736 (+46).
- RSVP: 1099.
- Air defense equipment: 844 (+2).
- Airplanes: 359.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 11042 (+19).
- Cruise missiles: 2280 (+2).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 18736 (+60).
- Special equipment: 2290 (+2).
