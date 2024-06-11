Over the past day, the russian federation has lost 1,100 military personnel

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,100 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 11.06.24:

- Personnel: 520850 (+1100).

- Tanks: 7902 (+23).

- Armored combat vehicles: 15176 (+32).

- Artillery systems: 13690 (+46).

- MLRS: 1099 (+1).

- Air defense systems: 842 (+5).

- Planes: 359 (+1).

- Helicopters: 326.

-Operational-tactical UAV level: 11023 (+13).

- Cruise missiles: 2278.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automobile equipment and tankers: 18676 (+58).

- Special equipment: 2288 (+21).

