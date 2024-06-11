Over the past day, the russian federation has lost 1,100 military personnel
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the russian federation lost 1,100 servicemen during the day, as a result of which its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 520,850 people.
Details
Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 11.06.24:
- Personnel: 520850 (+1100).
- Tanks: 7902 (+23).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15176 (+32).
- Artillery systems: 13690 (+46).
- MLRS: 1099 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 842 (+5).
- Planes: 359 (+1).
- Helicopters: 326.
-Operational-tactical UAV level: 11023 (+13).
- Cruise missiles: 2278.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 18676 (+58).
- Special equipment: 2288 (+21).
