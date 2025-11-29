$42.190.00
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Russia is increasingly using "disposable infantrymen" without equipment in attacks on Ukrainian positions, especially in the Lyman direction. This trend indicates high losses and supply shortages in the Russian army.

The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armor

Russia is increasingly throwing "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets or body armor. This is stated in a material by The Telegraph, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, the deputy commander of the 2nd mechanized battalion of the 66th separate mechanized brigade, Ihor Komok, told the publication that out of the last 20 groups that attacked Ukrainian positions in the Lyman direction, only four were somehow equipped.

This is a new trend. Especially when compared to last year, when there were practically no such cases. We can say that they are forced to fight without the necessary armor. They have to do it

- said the military.

In turn, Dmytro Zhmailo, executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, explained that the lack of appropriate equipment reflects the high losses of the Russian army, which led to a shortage of supplies, weapons and ammunition, as well as the fact that Russia's ability to maintain its armed forces is declining amid economic problems.

The lack of protective equipment is an adaptation to the current conditions on the front line, where the Russian army suffers disproportionately high losses in daily "meat" attacks

- said the expert.

The publication adds that Russia uses so-called "camels" - unarmed soldiers who carry ammunition to the front line on foot. They are almost always detected and destroyed by Ukrainian drones.

Recall

On November 28, the Russian army lost 910 servicemen, 15 armored combat vehicles, and 3 artillery systems.

