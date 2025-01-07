The TCC commented on the mobilization of a booked man in Mykolaiv

The Mykolaiv TCC and JV responded to MP Oleksandr Fediyenko's statement regarding the mobilization of a reserved employee. According to the TCC, the reservations of persons liable for military service at some enterprises were automatically canceled. However, the criticality status of the enterprise where the reservist works was not taken into account, so the TCC started an internal audit, UNN reports .

Earlier, MP Oleksandr Fediyenko said that in Mykolaiv an employee of the company ATF Agro-Delo LLC was mobilized despite the fact that he was booked.

The TCC explained that on November 5, they received an order from the Mykolaiv District Military Administration to cancel mobilization tasks (orders) for some enterprises, including ATF Agro-Dilo LLC.

"According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 12 of CMU Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023 (which was valid at the time), the deferral is subject to cancellation in the event of "completion of the mobilization task (order) by the enterprise, institution, organization or its cancellation". It was established that the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists automatically canceled the reservation of the employees of the above-mentioned enterprise.

However, in addition to the existence of a mobilization task (order), the cancellation of which resulted in the cancellation of the reservation, the said enterprise had previously been recognized as critical for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihoods of the population during a special period.

Since the officials of the Mykolaiv Regional TCC and JV did not take this factor into account, the Mykolaiv Regional TCC and JV is conducting an internal investigation into this fact," the TCC said in a statement.