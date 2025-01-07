The TCC commented on the mobilization of a booked man in Mykolaiv

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149340 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128483 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136028 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172236 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110861 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164923 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104502 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113972 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131747 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130629 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43436 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100695 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102928 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149349 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172243 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164928 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192632 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181819 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130625 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131743 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151987 views
The TCC commented on the mobilization of a booked man in Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22438 views

The TCC explained the situation with the mobilization of the booked employee of ATF AGRO-DILO LLC. Due to the automatic cancellation of the reservation and failure to take into account the status of a critical enterprise, an internal audit was launched.

The Mykolaiv TCC and JV responded to MP Oleksandr Fediyenko's statement regarding the mobilization of a reserved employee. According to the TCC,  the reservations of persons liable for military service  at some enterprises were automatically canceled. However, the criticality status of the enterprise where the reservist works was not taken into account, so the TCC started an internal audit, UNN reports . 

Earlier, MP Oleksandr Fediyenko said that in Mykolaiv an employee of the company ATF Agro-Delo LLC was mobilized despite the fact that he was  booked. 

The TCC explained that on November 5, they received an order from the Mykolaiv District Military Administration to cancel mobilization tasks (orders) for some enterprises, including ATF Agro-Dilo LLC.

"According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 12 of CMU Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023 (which was valid at the time), the deferral is subject to cancellation in the event of "completion of the mobilization task (order) by the enterprise, institution, organization or its cancellation". It was established that the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists automatically canceled the reservation of the employees of the above-mentioned enterprise.

However, in addition to the existence of a mobilization task (order), the cancellation of which resulted in the cancellation of the reservation, the said enterprise had previously been recognized as critical for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihoods of the population during a special period.

Since the officials of the Mykolaiv Regional TCC and JV did not take this factor into account, the Mykolaiv Regional TCC and JV is conducting an internal investigation into this fact," the TCC said in a statement.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
mykolaivMykolaiv

