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The Taliban banned any protests in Afghanistan and tightened punishments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

The Taliban’s new laws ban demonstrations and increase the period of detention without charges to 10 days. Human rights defenders condemned the regulations.

The Taliban banned any protests in Afghanistan and tightened punishments

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has banned demonstrations and tightened legislative restrictions aimed at suppressing dissent. Human rights organizations have sharply criticized the new regulations, UNN writes, citing AFP.

Details

The new package of legislative acts consists of 84 pages and, in addition to banning protests, provides for changes in the operations of security forces. In particular, detainees can now be held in custody for up to 10 days without being charged, instead of three days as was previously the case. By court order, this period may be extended.

The Asia director at Human Rights Watch told AFP that the Taliban is tightening legislation out of fear of dissent. Amnesty International called the ban on demonstrations one of the regime's harshest decisions during its five years in power.

The Taliban tightens control over detainees

Protests in Afghanistan have become rare since the Taliban came to power. At the same time, in June, at least two people were killed in the city of Herat when security forces opened fire on participants in a rally in support of women's rights, the UN reported.

UN warns of rising child mortality in Afghanistan due to food shortages05.08.26, 04:55 • 6962 views

The expansion of security forces' powers is taking place against the backdrop of an already widespread practice of corporal punishment in Afghanistan. The new legislation prohibits police from beating prisoners with weapons, including sticks, without a court order.

At the same time, security forces are permitted to use other forms of physical force to "make a suspect repent."

This month, Afghan security forces also detained two UN employees for 11 days. The reasons for their detention were not officially disclosed.

Human rights activists believe the new restrictions are another step toward strengthening the Taliban's control over society and suppressing any manifestations of disagreement with the regime's actions.

"Taliban" prepares a large-scale operation in the Afghan province of Badakhshan and deploys additional forces - media31.07.26, 17:52 • 3728 views

Stepan Haftko

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