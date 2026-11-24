Péter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, they discussed the supply of gas and diesel to Ukraine, as well as expanding the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities by Hungarian companies. In addition, the leaders discussed new routes for direct trains between Ukraine and Hungary, UNN reports.

A very substantive meeting with Prime Minister of Hungary Peter Magyar. There are many areas in which our countries can work together and strengthen each other. Energy, bilateral trade, humanitarian support — we managed to discuss everything today. In particular, the supply of gas and diesel to Ukraine, and expanding the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities by Hungarian companies. Joint infrastructure projects — reconstruction of existing checkpoints and the creation of new ones, direct trains between Ukraine and Hungary along new routes - Zelenskyy said.

The leaders also discussed humanitarian demining and expanding Hungary’s participation in the relevant coalition.

There are specific agreements on all issues. We instructed our teams to work at their level so that they could be implemented promptly. I thank the Prime Minister for his visit to Ukraine, his support, and his condemnation of Russian aggression - Zelenskyy summed up.

"There are already agreements in politics and energy" — Zelenskyy reveals the first details of his meeting with Magyar