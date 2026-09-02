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"StopTysk" platform returned over UAH 78 million to businesses during its year of operation - Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Over the course of a year, “StopTysk” received 297 appeals from businesses, 292 of which were processed. The entrepreneurs had funds, metals, vehicles, and equipment returned to them.

"StopTysk" platform returned over UAH 78 million to businesses during its year of operation - Prosecutor General

During the year of operation of the Prosecutor General's Office's "StopTysk" platform for responding to cases of unlawful pressure on businesses, entrepreneurs were returned more than UAH 78 million in cash in various currencies, precious metals, vehicles and other property, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said on September 2, UNN reports.

What is the "StopTysk" platform

"A year ago, we launched "StopTysk" – a digital platform for direct communication between businesses and the Prosecutor General's Office.

At that time, it was a new tool whose effectiveness was to be confirmed by practice. Today, we can state that we have managed to establish systematic communication with entrepreneurs and set up an оперативе response to specific situations," Kravchenko wrote on social media.

The mechanisms of interaction, according to him, are clear and understandable.

"Businesses know where to turn in cases of unlawful pressure, procedural abuses, groundless seizure of property or interference in economic activity, account blocking and other illegal actions by law enforcement officers," Kravchenko emphasized.

The appeals, he said, are registered automatically and immediately forwarded to the authorized department of the Prosecutor General's Office and the relevant regional prosecutor's office. Next come verification, a response and feedback.

What are the results of the work

"Over the year, 297 appeals were received through the platform, 292 of which have already been processed. In 58 cases, prosecutors took measures to restore entrepreneurs' violated rights," Kravchenko reported.

Forty-seven in-person meetings with business representatives were organized, the Prosecutor General added.

"In addition, entrepreneurs were returned cash in various currencies totaling more than UAH 78 million, as well as precious metals, vehicles, machinery and equipment," he noted.

Kravchenko stressed: "No appeal remains without consideration; behind each of them stands a specific situation and a specific decision. That is what systematic work means."

What comes next

"Active work will continue, and if you, as an entrepreneur, feel pressure – contact us through stoptysk.gp.gov.ua. The verification and response mechanism is launched in just a few clicks," the Prosecutor General noted.

"Our position remains unchanged: honest businesses must be able to operate and be protected. And those who violate the law, regardless of their status or position, must be held accountable. We continue our work," Kravchenko said.

"Between comments and solving the problem - one click": Prosecutor General Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal09.02.26, 11:32 • 5706 views

Julia Shramko

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Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
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