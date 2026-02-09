"Between comments and solving the problem - one click": Prosecutor General Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal, emphasizing that every appeal is considered as quickly as possible and is under his personal control, UNN writes.

"Between comments on social networks and a real solution to the problem - one click. After the publication about a Kyiv official who demanded money from an entrepreneur who honestly won a tender, I saw a large number of reactions. Many comments and private messages about pressure on business, particularly during tender procurements. I regularly see this topic in both media and social networks," Kravchenko wrote.

At the same time, according to him, there is a different picture. "On the "StopPressure" portal - https://stoptysk.gp.gov.ua - through which businesses can directly contact the Office of the Prosecutor General, since the launch of the platform, there have been no appeals in the relevant section," the Prosecutor General pointed out.

"In terms of numbers: in just five months of the portal's operation, 176 reports of possible unlawful interference in economic activity were received. All these appeals concern pressure on business from law enforcement agencies, but there are no reports of extortion or pressure from officials, particularly during tender procurements. This creates a dissonance," Kravchenko noted.

In the news feed, there is "pressure" through tender procurements, but in official appeals, which we can respond to, it does not exist. Publicity is important. But a post or comment does not trigger a protection mechanism. An appeal does. That is why the "StopPressure" portal was created: separately for cases of pressure from law enforcement officers and separately for abuses by officials. - the Prosecutor General pointed out.

He emphasized that "every appeal is considered as quickly as possible and is under my personal control."

"This is not a declaration. This is practice," Kravchenko stressed.

"My message to entrepreneurs is simple. If you feel pressure, you are being extorted, a case is being delayed, or you see procedural abuses, contact us directly through "StopPressure." Then the problem will not remain in the comments. It will get a solution. We continue to work," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

