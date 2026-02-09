"Between comments and solving the problem - one click": Prosecutor General Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 4494 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 9120 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 16543 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 33702 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 36231 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 34661 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 34265 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25841 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17562 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13179 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1m/s
76%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prisonFebruary 8, 11:56 PM • 8254 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 12890 views
Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the WorldPhotoFebruary 9, 01:38 AM • 4352 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 11207 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 6518 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 41051 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 62657 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 80192 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 73999 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 73639 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Kostin
Pedro Sánchez
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Village
Spain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 6890 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 30486 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 44216 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 45396 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 53779 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
9K720 Iskander

"Between comments and solving the problem - one click": Prosecutor General Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko urged businesses to contact the "StopPressure" portal to report undue pressure. He noted that, despite discussions about pressure on social media, the situation with reports of official abuses on the portal is different.

"Between comments and solving the problem - one click": Prosecutor General Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal, emphasizing that every appeal is considered as quickly as possible and is under his personal control, UNN writes.

Details

"Between comments on social networks and a real solution to the problem - one click. After the publication about a Kyiv official who demanded money from an entrepreneur who honestly won a tender, I saw a large number of reactions. Many comments and private messages about pressure on business, particularly during tender procurements. I regularly see this topic in both media and social networks," Kravchenko wrote.

Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses06.02.26, 13:00 • 73645 views

At the same time, according to him, there is a different picture. "On the "StopPressure" portal - https://stoptysk.gp.gov.ua - through which businesses can directly contact the Office of the Prosecutor General, since the launch of the platform, there have been no appeals in the relevant section," the Prosecutor General pointed out.

"In terms of numbers: in just five months of the portal's operation, 176 reports of possible unlawful interference in economic activity were received. All these appeals concern pressure on business from law enforcement agencies, but there are no reports of extortion or pressure from officials, particularly during tender procurements. This creates a dissonance," Kravchenko noted.

In the news feed, there is "pressure" through tender procurements, but in official appeals, which we can respond to, it does not exist. Publicity is important. But a post or comment does not trigger a protection mechanism. An appeal does. That is why the "StopPressure" portal was created: separately for cases of pressure from law enforcement officers and separately for abuses by officials.

- the Prosecutor General pointed out.

He emphasized that "every appeal is considered as quickly as possible and is under my personal control."

"This is not a declaration. This is practice," Kravchenko stressed.

"My message to entrepreneurs is simple. If you feel pressure, you are being extorted, a case is being delayed, or you see procedural abuses, contact us directly through "StopPressure." Then the problem will not remain in the comments. It will get a solution. We continue to work," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: director of utility company in Kyiv detained for extorting UAH 1.2 million for signing a contract with tender winner06.02.26, 10:09 • 3264 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Andriy Kostin