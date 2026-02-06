Prosecutor General Kravchenko: director of utility company in Kyiv detained for extorting UAH 1.2 million for signing a contract with tender winner

In Kyiv, the director of a municipal enterprise was detained in a case involving a "kickback" for signing a contract with a company that won a state tender, amounting to 10-15% of the contract sum of 1,198,000 hryvnias, while receiving the money, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"When an honestly won tender becomes a reason for extortion. The enterprise honestly won a state tender, but money was extorted from it for the right to execute it," Kravchenko wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General, an open procurement announced by the communal non-profit enterprise of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) KNP "Educational Agency of the City of Kyiv" was won by a private company. The subject of the tender was the procurement of educational equipment for UAH 8.29 million. The procedure took place publicly.

"And then - what business knows well, but what is rarely spoken about aloud. After determining the winner, the director of the municipal enterprise initiated a personal meeting with company representatives. Not to discuss delivery terms. Not to clarify technical details. During this meeting, a direct demand was made: for signing the contract and the absence of artificial obstacles in settlements, it is necessary to transfer 10-15% of the contract amount. In money - 1,198,000 hryvnias," Kravchenko reported.

Facts of extortion were recorded by materials of covert investigative actions. The director of the municipal enterprise was detained while receiving this amount - the Prosecutor General indicated.

According to him, the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

For me, one thing is fundamental in this case. Corruption today often looks not like an "envelope at the start," but like pressure after an honestly won tender. When an entrepreneur is made to understand: either you pay, or the system will create problems for you. An official has no right to trade with a signature and settlements. If a business chooses to work honestly - the state is obliged to protect its choice. We continue to work - Kravchenko emphasized.

