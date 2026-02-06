Prosecutor General Kravchenko: director of utility company in Kyiv detained for extorting UAH 1.2 million for signing a contract with tender winner

$43.140.03
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 37856 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 30671 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 44358 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 81116 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 32786 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30711 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23326 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15971 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15399 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Popular news
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 10929 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 11722 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 5350 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 9920 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 8032 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 17571 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army

February 5, 03:05 PM • 33729 views
February 5, 03:05 PM • 33729 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak

February 5, 10:05 AM • 81117 views
February 5, 10:05 AM • 81117 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 74554 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 104507 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: director of utility company in Kyiv detained for extorting UAH 1.2 million for signing a contract with tender winner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

The Prosecutor General announced the detention of the director of a Kyiv City State Administration utility company. He demanded UAH 1.2 million for signing a contract with a company that won a tender worth UAH 8.29 million.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: director of utility company in Kyiv detained for extorting UAH 1.2 million for signing a contract with tender winner

In Kyiv, the director of a municipal enterprise was detained in a case involving a "kickback" for signing a contract with a company that won a state tender, amounting to 10-15% of the contract sum of 1,198,000 hryvnias, while receiving the money, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"When an honestly won tender becomes a reason for extortion. The enterprise honestly won a state tender, but money was extorted from it for the right to execute it," Kravchenko wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General, an open procurement announced by the communal non-profit enterprise of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) KNP "Educational Agency of the City of Kyiv" was won by a private company. The subject of the tender was the procurement of educational equipment for UAH 8.29 million. The procedure took place publicly.

"And then - what business knows well, but what is rarely spoken about aloud. After determining the winner, the director of the municipal enterprise initiated a personal meeting with company representatives. Not to discuss delivery terms. Not to clarify technical details. During this meeting, a direct demand was made: for signing the contract and the absence of artificial obstacles in settlements, it is necessary to transfer 10-15% of the contract amount. In money - 1,198,000 hryvnias," Kravchenko reported.

Facts of extortion were recorded by materials of covert investigative actions. The director of the municipal enterprise was detained while receiving this amount

- the Prosecutor General indicated.

According to him, the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

For me, one thing is fundamental in this case. Corruption today often looks not like an "envelope at the start," but like pressure after an honestly won tender. When an entrepreneur is made to understand: either you pay, or the system will create problems for you. An official has no right to trade with a signature and settlements. If a business chooses to work honestly - the state is obliged to protect its choice. We continue to work

- Kravchenko emphasized.

UAH 110,000 in 'kickbacks' for supplying spare parts for the military: a State Border Guard Service official detained06.01.26, 18:50 • 5044 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
