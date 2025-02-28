The State Tax Service warns of fraudsters posing as tax officers
The Kyiv State Tax Service warns of fraudsters posing as tax officers and extorting money from entrepreneurs. The criminals use forged documents and calls to extort money.
In Kyiv, new fraud attempts have been recorded in which unidentified individuals pose as tax officials and attempt to extort money from entrepreneurs. The fraudsters use various methods, including sending emails and paper letters with forged signatures and seals. This was reported by the State Tax Service of Kyiv, according to UNN.
The Kyiv City Tax Service informs that unidentified persons, posing as officials of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv, are asking business entities to provide funds,
The fraudsters reportedly use a variety of methods, including sending emails and paper letters with forged signatures and seals of officials, as well as phone calls demanding funds to help the Armed Forces or to solve “enterprise issues.
Please note that fraudsters may use different phone numbers, bank accounts, cards of different banking institutions, etc. We emphasize that the officials of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv act exclusively within the law and have nothing to do with such letters/calls,
The Tax Service urges entrepreneurs to be careful and, in case of receiving questionable letters or calls, to contact the National Police or the Corruption Prevention and Detection Department of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv.
