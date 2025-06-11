State Tax Service spoke about vulnerabilities in the retail sector
Over the past 5 years, inspections have revealed typical violations in retail. This includes fictitious checks, release without VAT, and splitting into sole proprietorships. Despite the increase in revenue, the sector is a leader in violations.
Tax audits in the retail sector over the past five years highlight typical violations in the industry. In particular, we are talking about fictitious checks, sales without the use of software, splitting into sole proprietorships. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Olesya Karnaukh during the VIII international specialized exhibition of the retail industry and commercial real estate RAU Expo 2025, reports UNN.
Karnaukh noted that in many regions, retail is the leader in tax payments.
"Wholesale and retail trade remains the engine in many regions of Ukraine," Karnaukh said.
The Deputy Head of the State Tax Service also added that retail made a significant contribution to the overfulfillment of the plan for filling the state budget with payments collected by the tax authorities. Thus, the State Tax Service fulfilled the plan for fees by 111% in 5 months, which is plus 52 billion to the budget in absolute figures. Of these 52 billion, according to Karnaukh, 51 billion is the share of retail.
About violations
The Deputy Head of the State Tax Service also spoke about violations in the retail sector.
"Unfortunately, 16.5 thousand actual inspections over the past 5 years indicate that we have typical violations, including in the retail sector. Of course, the situation is changing, and the State Tax Service is also grateful for this. We see this through our cash registers (registrars of settlement operations - ed.), through revenue, which in comparison with 2024, in 5 months of 2025, the volume of revenue through cash registers increased by 23.9%. Despite this, we also see through our actual inspections that we have fictitious checks, sales without the use of software, splitting into sole proprietorships, and the wholesale and retail trade sector, unfortunately, is still the leader in this story," Karnaukh noted.
According to her, the tax authorities also see salaries in envelopes - in this context, the tax authorities are closely cooperating with the Bureau of Economic Security.
Another problem that Karnaukh mentioned is the withdrawal of profits to foreign jurisdictions. This is facilitated, for example, by the fact that imports often enter Ukraine from jurisdictions where it is impossible to track the fair price of a particular product. There are also cases when someone's development, for example, a software product, is registered to a company with foreign registration and a huge royalty is paid to it.
"We understand why this is being done. This is also the subject of our joint work with the law enforcement agency, these are the measures for which we are implementing the control function. In fact, the key task for any civil servant in Ukraine is to be a partner in everything, to be united. And we, as the State Tax Service, also call for partnership, for conscientious performance of our duties, because this is not a question of how the tax authorities will fulfill their indicators. This is a question of whether we will have money for education, medicine and the protection of our state," Karnaukh stressed.