The State Tax Service is changing its approach to inspections: Kravchenko said how much fines have already been charged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Since the beginning of the year, the State Tax Service has conducted 16.5 thousand inspections, revealing violations of UAH 692 million. The most frequent: lack of checks, unregistered employees, and lack of UCT ZED.

The State Tax Service is changing its approach to inspections: Kravchenko said how much fines have already been charged

Since the beginning of the year, tax audit specialists of the State Tax Service have already conducted 16.5 thousand actual inspections related to compliance with legislation in settlement operations and the legality of labor relations. According to the results of inspections, more than 692.3 million hryvnias of fines were additionally charged. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the year, tax audit specialists of the State Tax Service have already conducted 16.5 thousand actual inspections. They concerned compliance with legislation in settlement operations and the legality of labor relations with employees 

- Kravchenko said.

According to the results of the inspections, more than 692.3 million hryvnias of fines were additionally charged. The most common violations:

  • failure to issue a fiscal check;
    • violation of the procedure for maintaining records of товарних stocks at the place of their sale;
      • the use of hired labor without proper оформлення трудових відносин;
        • lack of Ukt Zed codes for excisable goods or excise tax марки for alcoholic beverages.

          The State Tax Service fined tobacco traders ₴116 million in 4 months of 2025 - Kravchenko 28.05.25, 14:22 • 1752 views

          We are changing approaches to inspections and increasing their efficiency and transparency. We focus on their digitalization. In 2025, we started video recording of inspections through body-worn video recorders. This is protection for both parties to the process and improving the quality and objectivity of control measures 

          - Kravchenko stressed.

          He noted that the goal of the State Tax Administration is to create equal conditions for all, make the process more convenient, minimize corruption risks and protect the rights of business entities and officials of regulatory authorities during judicial appeals.

          Kravchenko held a meeting with the International Monetary Fund mission: they discussed the state of implementation of the State Tax Service's IMF benchmarks27.05.25, 17:48 • 2346 views

          Let us remind you

          Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko met with representatives of the American-Ukrainian Business Council (USUBC), during which they discussed the implementation of the plan of revenues to the state budget, VAT refunds, the first results of CRS, the implementation of court decisions.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          SocietyEconomyFinance
          State Tax Service of Ukraine
          Ruslan Kravchenko
