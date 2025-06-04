The State Tax Service is changing its approach to inspections: Kravchenko said how much fines have already been charged

Since the beginning of the year, tax audit specialists of the State Tax Service have already conducted 16.5 thousand actual inspections related to compliance with legislation in settlement operations and the legality of labor relations. According to the results of inspections, more than 692.3 million hryvnias of fines were additionally charged. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the year, tax audit specialists of the State Tax Service have already conducted 16.5 thousand actual inspections. They concerned compliance with legislation in settlement operations and the legality of labor relations with employees - Kravchenko said.

According to the results of the inspections, more than 692.3 million hryvnias of fines were additionally charged. The most common violations:

failure to issue a fiscal check;

violation of the procedure for maintaining records of товарних stocks at the place of their sale;

the use of hired labor without proper оформлення трудових відносин;

lack of Ukt Zed codes for excisable goods or excise tax марки for alcoholic beverages.

We are changing approaches to inspections and increasing their efficiency and transparency. We focus on their digitalization. In 2025, we started video recording of inspections through body-worn video recorders. This is protection for both parties to the process and improving the quality and objectivity of control measures - Kravchenko stressed.

He noted that the goal of the State Tax Administration is to create equal conditions for all, make the process more convenient, minimize corruption risks and protect the rights of business entities and officials of regulatory authorities during judicial appeals.

