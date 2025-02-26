The State Enforcement Service (SES) of the Ministry of Justice demonstrates significantly lower efficiency in the sale of land plots than private executors. This was reported by the Association of Private Enforcement Officers of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to Prozorro.Sale, in 2024, the Ministry of Justice's state bailiffs announced 3,370 auctions, of which only 516 took place, and the total amount of land plots sold was only UAH 110 million.

At the same time, about 330 private bailiffs held 1,721 successful auctions out of 9,508 announced, with sales of UAH 292 million, almost three times more than all SES bodies of the Ministry of Justice with 3,400 state bailiffs.

These statistics demonstrate serious shortcomings in the work of the Ministry of Justice and the advantage of private bailiffs over state ones.

We would like to add that Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko, who is in charge of state bailiffs, has been the subject of numerous journalistic investigations due to a significant number of real estate objects registered in the names of relatives of the official, , as well as information about his possible assistance to the state-owned Alfa Bank in withdrawing funds to offshore accounts instead of paying them to the budget.

The key role in the process was played by the SES, which may indicate high corruption risks in the Ministry of Justice and a conflict of interest of its leadership.