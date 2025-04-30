The SPD approved the coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU: this opens the way for the formation of a new German government

German Social Democrats voted to approve a coalition agreement that will allow them to enter the government as a junior partner of Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, UNN writes, citing DW.

Details

Members of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) overwhelmingly approved a coalition agreement with the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU), party Secretary General Matthias Miersch announced on Wednesday, April 30. As specified in the official SPD channel on social network X, the agreement received the support of 84.6 percent of SPD members, paving the way for the formation of a new German government.

Voting among SPD members began on April 15 and ended at midnight on April 29. 56% of the approximately 358,000 members of the Social Democratic Party of Germany took part in it, writes the dpa agency. Earlier in April, the coalition agreement was approved by the CSU and CDU.

The agreement will be officially signed on May 5, and on May 6 the Bundestag will elect the leader of the Christian Democrats Friedrich Merz as the new Chancellor of Germany. On the same day, members of his government will be sworn in.

According to dpa sources, SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil unanimously nominated his party for the post of new Vice Chancellor of Germany. He is also expected to take the post of Minister of Finance, Reuters and AFP report.

The SPD plans to name the names of its seven ministers in the new government on the day the coalition agreement is signed on May 5. The CDU/CSU bloc already did so on April 28.

Merz announced the CDU's candidates for the German Cabinet of Ministers