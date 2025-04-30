The SPD approved the coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU: this opens the way for the formation of a new German government

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11358 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35955 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65479 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 115303 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69668 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216327 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160937 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114361 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137527 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107644 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Exclusives
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28614 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 115303 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103738 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136732 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216327 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1376 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 5114 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22340 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 54227 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 88042 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

The SPD approved the coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU: this opens the way for the formation of a new German government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

SPD members supported the coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU. 84.6% of the votes "for" pave the way for the formation of a new German government led by Friedrich Merz.

The SPD approved the coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU: this opens the way for the formation of a new German government

German Social Democrats voted to approve a coalition agreement that will allow them to enter the government as a junior partner of Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, UNN writes, citing DW.

Details

Members of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) overwhelmingly approved a coalition agreement with the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU), party Secretary General Matthias Miersch announced on Wednesday, April 30. As specified in the official SPD channel on social network X, the agreement received the support of 84.6 percent of SPD members, paving the way for the formation of a new German government.

Voting among SPD members began on April 15 and ended at midnight on April 29. 56% of the approximately 358,000 members of the Social Democratic Party of Germany took part in it, writes the dpa agency. Earlier in April, the coalition agreement was approved by the CSU and CDU.

The agreement will be officially signed on May 5, and on May 6 the Bundestag will elect the leader of the Christian Democrats Friedrich Merz as the new Chancellor of Germany. On the same day, members of his government will be sworn in.

According to dpa sources, SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil unanimously nominated his party for the post of new Vice Chancellor of Germany. He is also expected to take the post of Minister of Finance, Reuters and AFP report.

The SPD plans to name the names of its seven ministers in the new government on the day the coalition agreement is signed on May 5. The CDU/CSU bloc already did so on April 28.

Merz announced the CDU's candidates for the German Cabinet of Ministers 28.04.25, 16:12 • 3240 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Germany
