The situation with forest fires in Alberta, Canada, has stabilized due to a change in the atmospheric front.

The threat of forest fires in Alberta (Canada) decreased on June 3 due to a change in the atmospheric front. Rains slowed down the emergence of new fire centers, which came close to populated areas and forced the evacuation of thousands of people and the suspension of almost 7% of daily oil production in Canada. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

As a result of Monday, 462,000 barrels of crude oil were produced in Alberta instead of the usual 470,000 per day. Work at the field 10 kilometers from the forest fires had to be stopped, as it was in the risk zone of the element. on monday.

A slight cold snap with rain brought to the region, where the fiery element raged for almost a week. However, this year's wild fire season in Alberta promises to be one of the most severe in recent years, forewarned weather forecasters.

The fire threatens high rates of oil production, burning large areas of forests and green natural areas and stimulating the evacuation of thousands of people. The area of this year's fires has already exceeded last year's figure by almost 17 times. However, it is still less than half of the record fire season of 2023.

According to weather forecasts, rain will fall in the Edmonton area by Thursday, near the temporarily closed oil field. Precipitation is predicted in most regions of Alberta these days. And firefighters are very much counting on the weather as an ally in the fight against fire in the region. The key road near Swan Hills - not far from the center of one of the largest fires of the year - has already opened due to the reduced threat.

However, the relief may be short-lived. By Friday, the sky will clear and the region will become dry again with gradual warming.

Last weekend, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Cenovus Energy Inc. suspended production operations at several oil fields near a 62,000-hectare fire in the Cold Lake area.

MEG Energy Corp. failed to resume production, which was stopped for maintenance due to a fire-related power outage.

On May 29, a state of emergency was declared in the Canadian province of Manitoba due to the rapid spread of forest fires. Currently, the authorities have called on more than 17,000 people to evacuate from dangerous areas.