The situation with electricity is difficult in the Kherson region against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's attack on the energy sector, residents should prepare for a long absence of electricity - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked an important energy facility in the Kherson region. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power supply, but the timing of the work is still unknown.
Russian troops attacked an important energy facility, the situation with electricity in the Kherson region is difficult, energy workers are working to restore power supply, but the timing of the work is still unknown, said the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.
The situation with electricity supply in Kherson region is difficult. Russian troops attacked an important energy facility. Energy workers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the strikes and restore electricity supply to the homes of residents of the region
All necessary services and ministries, according to him, provide the necessary assistance.
"It is currently impossible to predict the timing of the work. Residents of the region, I ask you to be understanding and prepare for a long absence of electricity," said the head of the RMA.
