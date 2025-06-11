The situation with electricity is difficult in the Kherson region against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's attack on the energy sector, residents should prepare for a long absence of electricity - OVA

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.