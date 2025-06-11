There have been power outages in Kherson: trolleybuses stopped due to work on power grids

In Kherson today, along with Mykolaiv, there were power outages, and now the movement of trolleybuses in the city has been temporarily stopped due to the need for work on the power grids, the Kherson MVA reported on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

"Currently, the movement of electric transport in the city has been temporarily stopped. This is due to the need to carry out urgent work on the power grids. Experts warn that they may last up to 3 hours," the message says, promising to provide additional information about the resumption of trolleybus traffic.

Earlier, the MVA indicated that "after the restoration of power supply in Kherson, electric transport on the 12th route is temporarily not working." Then it was reported that "specialists are investigating the causes".

Problems with light were also reported in Mykolaiv.

