There have been power outages in Kherson: trolleybuses stopped due to work on power grids

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 12256 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26914 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 42489 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 39218 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 67836 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 52920 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 56976 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 62711 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50696 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 46154 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 25782 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

June 11, 01:47 AM • 31432 views

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

06:12 AM • 24424 views

Denmark urgently buys ground-based air defense systems for billions - Ministry of Defense

06:47 AM • 19372 views

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

08:51 AM • 19236 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 42474 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 68046 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 277997 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 255585 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 252078 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Sam Altman

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Los Angeles

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 25244 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 36072 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 63345 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 46313 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 81667 views
Actual

Tu-95

Tu-160

Il-78

The New York Times

Tesla Model Y

There have been power outages in Kherson: trolleybuses stopped due to work on power grids

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Trolleybus traffic was temporarily suspended in Kherson on June 19 due to the need for urgent work on power grids. Experts warn that the work may last up to 3 hours.

There have been power outages in Kherson: trolleybuses stopped due to work on power grids

In Kherson today, along with Mykolaiv, there were power outages, and now the movement of trolleybuses in the city has been temporarily stopped due to the need for work on the power grids, the Kherson MVA reported on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Currently, the movement of electric transport in the city has been temporarily stopped. This is due to the need to carry out urgent work on the power grids. Experts warn that they may last up to 3 hours," the message says, promising to provide additional information about the resumption of trolleybus traffic.

Earlier, the MVA indicated that "after the restoration of power supply in Kherson, electric transport on the 12th route is temporarily not working." Then it was reported that "specialists are выясняcauses". 

Supplement

Problems with light were also reported in Mykolaiv.

In Mykolaiv, electricity disappeared in the morning: power is already being restored 11.06.25, 10:36 • 1162 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9