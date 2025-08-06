The situation on the border with Belarus is stable - Kovalenko

No changes have been recorded on the border with Belarus. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The situation on the border with Belarusians is unchanged. Don't fall for information swings, everything is fine - he wrote.

Context

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that during the active phase of joint exercises between Russia and Belarus, scheduled for September on the territory of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase, and that no strike group is currently being formed in Belarus.

Today, the first group of military personnel from the Russian Armed Forces and military equipment arrived in Belarus to prepare for and participate in the joint "strategic exercises" "West-2025" ("Zapad-2025").