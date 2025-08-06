The situation on the border with Belarus is stable - Kovalenko

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 15304 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 20887 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 25836 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 22947 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 43916 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 63085 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43155 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 42503 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42066 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 87630 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
54%
751mm
Popular news
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 85077 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 82462 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 43472 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 49590 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 37347 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 15304 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 18586 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 43913 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 26476 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 38106 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Milorad Dodik
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Georgia
Belarus
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 50241 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 83106 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 85693 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 100001 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 119171 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Shahed-136

The situation on the border with Belarus is stable - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that the situation on the border with Belarus remains unchanged. This comes against the backdrop of the arrival of the first group of Russian military personnel in Belarus for joint exercises.

The situation on the border with Belarus is stable - Kovalenko

No changes have been recorded on the border with Belarus. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The situation on the border with Belarusians is unchanged. Don't fall for information swings, everything is fine

- he wrote.

Context

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that during the active phase of joint exercises between Russia and Belarus, scheduled for September on the territory of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase, and that no strike group is currently being formed in Belarus.

Today, the first group of military personnel from the Russian Armed Forces and military equipment arrived in Belarus to prepare for and participate in the joint "strategic exercises" "West-2025" ("Zapad-2025").

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
Belarus
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine