The situation in the energy system is generally under control, there are no emergency blackouts across the country - Ministry of Energy

As of October 11, the situation in the energy system is generally under control, but in some regions, the consequences of shelling are still being eliminated, so hourly shutdown schedules are being applied in these regions. Currently, there are no emergency shutdowns across the country. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, the situation in the unified energy system is generally under control. The stable energy system is integral. In some regions, there are consequences of enemy shelling, for which hourly shutdown schedules are applied. This is a forced measure to carry out technical measures, repair measures to restore and stabilize the energy system in these regions," Kolisnyk said.

According to him, energy workers stabilized the operation of the Kyiv energy system overnight, where power has been restored to almost 800,000 consumers. He also noted that in Odesa region, 107,000 subscribers were powered.

"Currently, there are no emergency shutdowns across the country. We only apply planned restriction schedules where the situation requires it, and these are frontline regions," Kolisnyk added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are questions regarding the protection of Kyiv's energy facilities, in particular CHP-5 and 6.