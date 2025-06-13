The situation in the Dvorichna area remains difficult - OTU "Kharkiv"

$41.490.02
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 27279 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 97030 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 58180 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98292 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 46833 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 64566 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58596 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54506 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62474 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter diedJune 12, 11:31 PM • 22197 views
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 11770 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 11594 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media02:53 AM • 12773 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facility03:44 AM • 8766 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 1168 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> </head> <body> Mariupol. A city of shattered dreams, broken lives, and a destroyed future. In 2014, it miraculously avoided the fate of Donetsk and Luhansk, becoming a symbol of resistance. On June 13, Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian-backed militants, raising the Ukrainian flag over the City Council. But that victory was short-lived. In 2022, Mariupol faced a new, even more brutal occupation. The Russian army turned the once-thriving metropolis into ruins, burying thousands of civilians under the rubble. Today, Mariupol is a ghost town. The stench of death still lingers in the air, and the wounds of war are visible everywhere. The occupiers are trying to create a semblance of normal life, but behind the propaganda lies a harsh reality: * **Humanitarian catastrophe:** The city lacks basic necessities: water, food, medicine. People are forced to survive in destroyed houses, without heating or electricity. * **Repression and terror:** The occupiers are conducting mass filtration, persecuting pro-Ukrainian residents. People disappear without a trace, and torture and executions have become commonplace. * **Demographic change:** The Russians are actively resettling people from Russia into Mariupol, trying to change the city's ethnic composition. * **Destruction of identity:** The occupiers are destroying Ukrainian symbols, rewriting history, and imposing Russian culture. Mariupol is not just a city, it is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Its residents showed the world their courage and resilience, fighting for their freedom and dignity. We must remember Mariupol. We must do everything possible to liberate it from the Russian occupiers and ensure that those responsible for the crimes committed in the city are brought to justice. Mariupol will be free again. Ukraine will prevail. </body> </html> 07:59 AM • 2834 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 360 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 25515 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 94237 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 106637 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 131167 views
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

The situation in the Dvorichna area remains difficult - OTU "Kharkiv"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

The situation near Dvorichna is difficult, the Russians want to expand the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskol. Vovchansk remains one of the main goals of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction.

The situation in the Dvorichna area remains difficult - OTU "Kharkiv"

The situation remains difficult in the Dvorichna district of Kharkiv region. The Russians are making every effort to expand the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River. Also, Vovchansk remains one of the main goals of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" operational-tactical group Pavlo Shamshin on the air of the telethon on Friday, reports UNN.

The enemy continues to put pressure on the north of Kharkiv region. Vovchansk remains one of the main goals of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction. There, the Russians attack mainly with small infantry groups of three to ten people. From time to time, they involve motor vehicles and quad bikes in order to quickly move between positions in the hope of avoiding meeting our drones. Not all motorized assault troops are lucky

- said Shamshin.

Also, according to him, the situation remains difficult in the Dvorichna district.

The situation remains difficult in the area of the settlement of Dvorichna. There, the Russians are making every effort to expand the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River in order to create a threat to Kupyansk on the right bank. The enemy's assault actions there continue in the areas of the settlements of Stroivka, Fyholivka, Krasne Pershe, and Kamyanka. But in order to create a real threat to Kupyansk, the Russians need to transfer armored vehicles to the western bank, but they cannot do this because they cannot build a crossing over the Oskil River

- said Shamshin.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW01.06.25, 11:28 • 44477 views

Addition

In April, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, Viktor Tregubov, reported that Russian occupiers were trying to put pressure on Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region from three sides, including from the north.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Vovchansk
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
