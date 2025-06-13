The situation in the Dvorichna area remains difficult - OTU "Kharkiv"
Kyiv • UNN
The situation near Dvorichna is difficult, the Russians want to expand the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskol. Vovchansk remains one of the main goals of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction.
The situation remains difficult in the Dvorichna district of Kharkiv region. The Russians are making every effort to expand the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River. Also, Vovchansk remains one of the main goals of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" operational-tactical group Pavlo Shamshin on the air of the telethon on Friday, reports UNN.
The enemy continues to put pressure on the north of Kharkiv region. Vovchansk remains one of the main goals of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction. There, the Russians attack mainly with small infantry groups of three to ten people. From time to time, they involve motor vehicles and quad bikes in order to quickly move between positions in the hope of avoiding meeting our drones. Not all motorized assault troops are lucky
Also, according to him, the situation remains difficult in the Dvorichna district.
The situation remains difficult in the area of the settlement of Dvorichna. There, the Russians are making every effort to expand the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River in order to create a threat to Kupyansk on the right bank. The enemy's assault actions there continue in the areas of the settlements of Stroivka, Fyholivka, Krasne Pershe, and Kamyanka. But in order to create a real threat to Kupyansk, the Russians need to transfer armored vehicles to the western bank, but they cannot do this because they cannot build a crossing over the Oskil River
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW01.06.25, 11:28 • 44477 views
Addition
In April, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, Viktor Tregubov, reported that Russian occupiers were trying to put pressure on Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region from three sides, including from the north.