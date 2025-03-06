The Shalimov Center spoke about the symptoms and risk factors of bowel cancer
Kyiv • UNN
The Shalimov Center reported on the main symptoms and risk factors of colorectal cancer. Experts recommend starting regular screening at the age of 45 for early detection of the disease.
March is traditionally dedicated to the fight against colorectal cancer — one of the most common cancers in the world. At the National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology named after O. O. Shalimov, they emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and prevention of this type of cancer, reports UNN.
"There is currently a steady increase in both the incidence and mortality from bowel cancer," the post states.
Colorectal cancer consists of various malignant formations of the large intestine (cecum, colon, and rectum) that differ in shape, location, and histological structure.
This disease often presents symptoms only at late stages, so timely detection is critically important.
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention:
• pain of various types in the pelvis during defecation and at rest,
• blood in the stool,
• exhaustion and significant weight loss.
Risk factors for developing colorectal cancer:
• heredity (if there have been cases of bowel cancer in the family);
• diseases of the digestive system;
• harmful habits (smoking, alcohol, unhealthy diet);
• harmful working conditions (working in chemical industries);
• age (the risk increases in older people).
"An effective strategy for combating colorectal cancer is regular screening aimed at the early detection of cancerous or precancerous conditions in individuals who do not yet have symptoms of the disease," the post states.
According to the recommendations of the American Cancer Society, individuals at average risk for colorectal cancer should begin regular screening at age 45 (previously recommended at 50).
The main screening procedure is video colonoscopy, with biopsy in case of detecting neoplasms in the intestine. As an additional diagnostic method, CT is performed (mandatory for 3 areas – thoracic, abdominal cavity, and pelvic organs with intravenous contrast)," they noted at the Center.
