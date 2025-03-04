At the Shalimov Institute, a unique operation was performed to remove a giant thrombus that had reached the heart.
Kyiv • UNN
Doctors performed a unique operation to remove a kidney tumor and a 150 mm long thrombus that had penetrated into the heart. The complex procedure included coronary bypass surgery and the removal of the thrombus from the inferior vena cava.
At the National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology named after O.O. Shalimov, doctors performed a complex simultaneous operation to remove a kidney tumor and a thrombus that extended to the heart. Thanks to the successful intervention, the patient was able to continue chemotherapy treatment, reports UNN.
Mykola Mykolayovych, a 71-year-old retiree, began experiencing severe chest pain last year. Initially, he consulted a family doctor with his complaints, after which he was treated for stomach issues for three months. During an ultrasound of the abdominal organs, a formation in the right kidney was suspected, leading to a recommendation for a CT scan, during which a tumor in the right kidney with bone metastasis was discovered.
It is noted that the already complicated situation was further complicated by tumor thrombosis. A huge thrombus measuring 35x43 mm, extending up to 150 mm, spread from the right renal vein into the inferior vena cava (IVC) and caused almost complete occlusion, with prolapse into the right atrium, significantly increasing the risk of sudden death.
After receiving the examination results, the doctors at the Zhytomyr Oncology Center refused to perform such a complex surgical intervention and recommended Mykola Mykolayovych to seek help at our Center.
Considering the presence of cancer and the tumor thrombus, which became a critical contraindication for starting targeted chemotherapy, our oncology council of doctors decided to perform an extremely complex simultaneous operation.
The first stage involved coronary bypass surgery performed by cardiac surgeons (due to existing concomitant heart pathology). The second stage involved hepatobiliary surgeons isolating the IVC, lowering the thrombus from the heart cavity into the lumen of the vein, incising it, and removing the thrombus along with the right kidney and tumor.
Thanks to the professionalism and prompt response of the doctors at the National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology named after O.O. Shalimov, the patient received a chance for further chemotherapy treatment of his cancer.
Shalimov Center told how a kidney of a patient with arteriovenous fistula was saved20.02.25, 13:36 • 23295 views