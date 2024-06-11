The second stage of nuclear exercises has begun in Russia: what is known

The second stage of training of non-strategic nuclear forces has started in Russia. At this stage, the Russian and Belarusian military should work out "issues of joint training" for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. About it UNN writes with reference to the Russian service BBC.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at this stage of the exercise, "issues of joint training" for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons should be worked out

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the exercise on May 6. This instruction was given by President Vladimir Putin "in response to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials against the Russian Federation.

The first stage of training began on May 21. It involved the Iskander complex and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Belarus began testing carriers of tactical nuclear weapons on May 7.