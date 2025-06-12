The SBU showed exclusive video of the prisoner exchange on June 12: details of the special operation

The Security Service of Ukraine showed an exclusive video of the exchange of prisoners that took place on June 12. The agency noted that it was the result of the hard work of a large team of representatives of Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that carried out the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. - the statement reads.

“Ukraine above all, Mom! I am unbreakable”: State Border Guard Service showed the first call of the defender released from captivity

As Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine hopes that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will be fully implemented.

The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the instructions of the President of Ukraine and return all citizens of our country from captivity! - the agency noted.

Coordination Headquarters: Some of the Ukrainian soldiers released today were considered missing, including the defenders of Mariupol among those returned

Let us remind you

On Thursday, June 12, Ukraine conducted the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers home. This time, defenders of various branches of the military returned, including those who were considered missing. The oldest released is 59 years old, and the youngest is 22.